2018 Ford EcoSport Release Date, Specs, Price: New Subcompact Crossover Costs Under $21K; Additional Features Revealed

(Photo: Ford) A promotional image for the 2018 Ford EcoSport.

Ford has recently revealed the latest version of the EcoSport — the brand's newest entrant in the subcompact crossover lineup.

Ahead of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show next week, Ford has offered a glimpse of its new and improved version of the EcoSport. The brand decided to give the car a major facelift, introducing one large grille and dropping the older generations' split design. It's exterior now boasts a more modern style.

Ford's efforts to reinvent its subcompact crossover does not stop there. The biggest changes were actually made inside the car. Reports note that the Ford Fiesta's center console, entire infotainment system, gearstick and steering wheel have now been transferred to the EcoSport.

It includes the SYNC 3 connectivity and infotainment as well, which is controlled by a touchscreen that comes in different sizes. Various versions of the car will feature Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and USB ports as well.

In terms of price, it is believed that the EcoSport will start at $20,990. Consumers who are willing to pay more for a higher-end version can choose the EcoSport SE instead, which is priced at $23,900. Aside from the base model's specs, the SE adds rear parking sensors and a sunroof. Meanwhile, the $26,735 Titanium and $27,735 SES include navigation and leather upholstery.

Under the hood, Ford has added a 1.5-litre diesel engine — a good thing for 123 bhp and 221 lb. ft. once paired with Ford's AWD. The EcoSport will still come with the 1.0-litre EcoBoot motor with between 99 to 138 bhp. Additional tech includes blindspot monitoring, cruise control and auto climate control.

Ford will release the new version of EcoSport in Europe later this year. It will be officially unveiled next week at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, along with other new vehicles that will debut in the European market.