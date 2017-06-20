2018 Ford Expedition FX4 Release Date, Specs News: Off-Road Package for Extreme Adventures

Ford has announced that the all-new 2018 Expedition will be available with the FX4 Off-Road Package when it goes on sale later this year.

FordA promotional image for the 2018 Ford Expedition with the FX4 Off-Road Package.

Given that a lot of Expedition owners use the vehicle for off-road adventures, this particular package will make extreme trips easier to handle and more enjoyable for everyone.

"The FX4 Off-Road package delivers off-road driving confidence. The technology we're using works to adapt to different driving conditions so customers can enjoy the adventure without worry," said Mike Kipley, Expedition vehicle engineering manager.

Though the 2018 Ford Expedition is already quite capable with its use of high-strength aluminum and steel for the body, the FX4 Off-Road Package makes the full-size SUV even more capable.

It adds a patented electronic limited-slip rear differential that adjusts power output depending on road conditions. Moreover, it is able to improve towing performance. There are also all-terrain tires that deliver traction while on rough terrains, as well as off-road-tuned shocks that ensure the wheels are always in contact with the road.

Furthermore, the FX4 Off-Road Package comes with seven different skid plates. These give the 2018 Expedition an extra layer of protection akin to an armor as it protects critical areas during off-road adventures.

Specifically, a shield protects the turbocharger intercoolers from clogging during adventures in sand dunes, while steel plates protect the steering gear, engine, transmission and transfer case. There is also a full-length guard for the fuel tank and a chin spoiler under the front bumper.

To be distinguishable from other Expedition models, those with the off-road package come with "FX4" badging on the front fender and liftgate, along with chrome running boards, new rubber floor liners and 18-inch cast aluminum wheels in a Magnetic Metallic color.

The 2018 Ford Expedition is powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine that delivers 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It comes with Auto Start-Stop technology and a new 10-speed transmission. Towing capability is said to be up to 9,300 pounds.

The 2018 Ford Expedition with FX4 Off-Road Package will be available to purchase in the fall.