2018 Ford Expedition Release Date, Specs News: Full-Size SUV Can Tow 9,300 Pounds

The 2018 Ford Expedition will be arriving later this year with the capacity to tow a load as large and heavy as a boat.

FordA promotional image for the 2018 Ford Expedition.

According to Ford, the 2018 Expedition has a towing capability of 9,300 pounds, making it more capable than other full-size sport utility vehicles in the market. If that wasn't enough, the American automaker also makes the class-exclusive Pro Trailer Backup Assist an available feature, which makes towing significantly easier for Expedition customers who have towing needs.

Pro Trailer Backup Assist allows drivers to steer the trailer using a control knob. This is to indicate how much the system will have to turn the trailer. It then guides the 2018 Expedition in steering its wheels and limiting its speed so that the trailer is turned. The system is easily adjusted depending on the road surface the full-size SUV is in.

The overall result is that drivers spend less time backing up a trailer and since mistakes are lessened, they also have more confidence in accomplishing the task. As such, more time is spent enjoying the outdoors rather than trying to maneuver boats, trailers or other types of haul.

Apart from this innovative feature, the 2018 Ford Expedition also comes with many other technologies that provide entertainment and convenience when on the road or in remote locations.

The all-new Expedition is actually the first Ford vehicle to come with wireless charging. It also has Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices at once and provides signal up to 50 feet away from the vehicle; the SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility; a rear seat entertainment system that is compatible with Sling Media; and a B&O Play premium audio system.

Furthermore, with an advanced cargo manager, drivers and passengers will be able to customize their cargo space depending on what they're hauling.

The 2018 Ford Expedition will arrive at dealerships this fall. Pricing has not yet been announced.