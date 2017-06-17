2018 Ford F-150, Expedition Release Date, Specs News: More Power for New Pickup Truck and SUV

Though the 2018 Ford F-150 and Expedition already made their respective debuts earlier this year, it isn't until now that the American automaker has announced engine details and performance numbers for the all-new pickup truck and SUV.

FordA promotional image for the 2018 Ford F-150.

The 2018 Ford F-150 comes standard with a direct injected 3.3-liter V6 engine that delivers 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. Compared to the previous generation's 3.5-liter V6 engine, the new pickup truck delivers eight more horsepower and 12 more pound-feet of torque.

Meanwhile, prospective customers can also opt for the 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine with port and direct injection. It yields the same 295 horsepower as before but is able to produce 25 more pound-feet of torque at 400.

The 5.0-liter V8 powertrain with port and direct injection, on the other hand, produces 395 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. This indicates improvements of as much as 10 horsepower and 13 pound-feet of torque.

The automaker will also be releasing another powertrain option in the form of a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 that will be made available in spring 2018. Its power output has not been revealed yet.

All engines for the 2018 Ford F-150 will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and will come standard with stop/start technology.

As for the 2018 Ford Expedition, it will be available with a single powertrain option — a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine. For the XL, XLT and Limited trims, it delivers 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The Platinum trim, meanwhile, upgrades power output to 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Moreover, Ford will reportedly offer an FX4 Off-Road Package for the all-new SUV when it launches. The addition of aggressive equipment and features will help deliver better off-road performance.

The 2018 Ford F-150 and Expedition will be available to purchase this fall. More technical information, as well as pricing, will be announced closer to the vehicle's respective launches.