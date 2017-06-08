2018 Ford F-150 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Pickup Truck Only Costs $270 More Than Predecessor, 'Discounts' Increase Value

The 2018 Ford F-150 will go on sale this fall with a lot of significant upgrades. Though customers would normally assume that these improvements will lead to a higher price tag, recent reports have revealed that the all-new pickup truck will only cost $270 more that the starting price of last year's model.

FordA promotional image for the 2018 Ford F-150.

Ford has not released official pricing details for the 2018 Ford F-150, but according to Cars Direct, the entry-level model will have a starting price of $28,675. It will be powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine with a six-speed transmission and the XL Regular Cab configuration. Meanwhile, the SuperCab and SuperCrew V6 models have a starting price of $32,760 and $35,215, respectively.

The V6 models are expected to deliver 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque.

The 2018 Ford F-150 will also be available with a 3.0-liter diesel engine, but it isn't slated to arrive until later this year. Pricing and performance numbers for this model have yet to be revealed.

Cars Direct also released pricing for some of the added features of the 2018 Ford F-150. Standard technology on the F-150 — adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection and — will be available to the Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum models with the Luxury Equipment Group for $1,250.

While features like these will definitely add to the cost of the all-new pickup truck, the publication mentioned that there will be hidden discounts that, when added, will translate to savings of up to $2,500.

For the XL truck style, availing of the "Mid" Equipment Group 101A ($750) and the STX Appearance Package ($1,250) is said to give the customer $2,000 in savings. Meanwhile, for the XLT model, availing of the "Luxury" Equipment Group 302A ($1,750), Voice-Activated Navigation ($500) and Power Equipment Group ($250) will lead to $2,500 in savings.

As for the Lariat, $2,000 can be saved when customers include the "Luxury" Equipment Group 502A ($1,500) and the Technology Package or Adaptive Cruise Control ($500). Lastly, for the King Ranch, the "Luxury" Equipment Group 601A ($500), Chrome Appearance Package ($750) and Technology Package or Adaptive Cruise Control ($500) will amount to $1,750 savings.

Given the standard upgrades on the 2018 Ford F-150 as well as these "discounts," customers looking for a new pickup truck can be guaranteed that they will get their money's worth.