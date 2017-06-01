2018 Ford Focus RS Limited Edition Release Date, Specs News: Hot Hatch's Fans Get Parting Present

Ford Performance is ending the production of the current-generation Focus RS, but before that, the automaker is giving the hot hatch's fans a parting present via a limited-edition model.

FordA promotional image for the 2018 Ford Focus RS Limited Edition.

The 2018 Ford Focus RS Limited Edition was inspired by the comments and conversations online of Focus RS enthusiasts. As such, Ford Performance made sure to add features that came highly requested by these fans. This translated to a unique interior and exterior styling for the hot hatch.

For the exterior, customers will be able to choose from two new colors — Race Red and Nitrous Blue. These colors are accented by gloss black accents on the roof, roof spoiler and mirror caps. The limited-edition hot hatch also comes with blue RS logos on the side wings, as well as 19-inch premium-painted forged alloy wheels with blue RS center caps.

Inside the cabin, carbon fiber accents are seen on the door handles, handbrake level and turbo boost gauge. The Focus RS Limited Edition will come standard with the RS2 Package, which offers black leather-trimmed Recaro seats with suede microfiber inserts and the RS logo; an eight-way power driver's seat with heating function; heated steering wheel and exterior mirrors; and a voice-activated navigation system.

Another addition that will excite car enthusiasts is the new mechanical limited-slip differential that improves the hot hatch's performance by controlling the torque that is delivered via the front wheels. This allows drivers to fully utilize the hot hatch's 350-horsepower 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine.

On its own, the standard Focus RS is already pretty amazing with all the driving technologies it has been given. As such, the Focus RS Limited Edition will also be able to take advantage of features such as an all-wheel drive system, dynamic torque vectoring, torque vectoring control and Focus RS drive modes. The latter includes launch control, which enables the hot hatch to go from zero to 62 miles per hour (mph) in 4.7 seconds.

Only 1,000 units of the 2018 Ford Focus RS Limited Edition will be available in the United States. Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2017. Pricing has not yet been announced.