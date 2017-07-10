2018 Ford Mustang Release Date, Specs News: Leaked Order Guide Details Available Packages for Muscle Car

Ford A promotional image for the 2018 Ford Mustang.

The 2018 Ford Mustang will be available with a variety of packages when it arrives later this year, according to a leaked order guide.

Ford has yet to release official information about the forthcoming muscle car. However, according to reports, the automaker has already sent the 2018 Mustang's order guide to Ford dealerships in anticipation of its launch. Scanned images from the brochure have since made their way online, revealing some of the available packages for the all-new high-performance vehicle.

The first option for the 2018 Ford Mustang is the Carbon Sport Interior Package, which, as its name implies, will include a carbon fiber instrument panel and shift knob. The package also comes with ebony-colored leather-trimmed seats as well as Alcantara leather inserts on the seats and doors.

Meanwhile, the EcoBoost Premium Pony Package will be offered with a unique bright upper grille, which includes the Pony logo with a corral design, 19-inch polished aluminum wheels, white or ebony graphic stripes on the side and a bright beltline and window surrounds.

The order guide also previewed the EcoBoost Performance Package, which includes 19-inch Ebony Black aluminum alloy wheels, a performance rear wing spoiler, an aluminum-trimmed instrument panel, unique chassis tuning and a larger radiator as well as rear sway bar. This package will only be available for models equipped with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine.

Customers who opt for the 5.0-liter V8 engine can avail of the similar GT Performance Package instead.

Last but not the least, the 2018 Ford Mustang will also be available with the Black Accent Package. This option adds 19-inch Ebony Black aluminum wheels, a black decklid spoiler, black badging on the exterior and a black roof.

The 2018 Ford Mustang is scheduled to arrive at dealerships this fall. Pricing and other details will be announced closer to the all-new muscle car's official launch.