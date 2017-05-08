2018 Ford Mustang Release Date, Specs News: Sports Car's Design Inspired by Darth Vader

It seems that it was no coincidence that the 2018 Ford Mustang bears a striking resemblance to one of the most iconic villains in pop culture — Darth Vader.

FordA promotional image for the 2018 Ford Mustang.

Melvin Betancourt, Ford's design manager, recently spoke to Autoblog and explained how the "Star Wars" antagonist served as an inspiration to the all-new pony car's exterior design.

"When we were designing the new 2018 Mustang, the team wanted to make the new model look more aggressive, and one place where we found inspiration was one of the most famous screenplay villains of all time," he told Autoblog.

Betancourt added that the angled nostrils and contours of Darth Vader's mask had inspired the new Mustang's fog lamp scoops and front-end shape. This fun little tidbit serves to increase the hype over the already eagerly anticipated 2018 Mustang.

The 2018 Mustang features a more athletic, more aerodynamic, and leaner appearance. The Darth Vader-inspired nose also complements the lower, remodeled hood and grille. Meanwhile, the sports coupe's interior is more premium with a hand-stitched wrap and accent stitching for the center console; aluminum finish for the handles, rings and bezels; and new patterns and color choices for the seats.

The standard 2018 Mustang is powered by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine while the 2018 Mustang GT will use the upgraded 5.0-liter V8 engine. Both come standard with an enhanced manual transmission but can be availed with the new 10-speed automatic transmission.

According to a leaked brochure, standard features include remote start, the SYNC 3 infotainment system, a rearview camera, satellite radio, cruise control, LED headlamps and ambient lighting, among others.

Customers will also have more options in personalizing the 2018 Mustang. There are new alloy wheel designs as well as more exterior color choices, including the new Orange Fury metallic tri-coat. There are also several packages that could increase performance or enhance the design of the all-new sports coupe.

The 2018 Ford Mustang is scheduled to go on sale this fall. Pricing will be announced closer to its official launch.