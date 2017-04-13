2018 Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan Release Date: Police Car Designed for Pursuits, Reduced Fuel Costs

Ford has introduced the Police Responder Hybrid Sedan. It is based on the Ford Fusion Hybrid but has been optimized for police work. Being the first pursuit-rated hybrid police car, it will also save law enforcement thousands of dollars in fuel costs.

(Photo: Ford)A promotional image for the Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan.

The automaker is a major supplier of police vehicles in the country with a 63 percent market share. With the introduction of the Police Responder Hybrid Sedan, Ford is providing customers with electric vehicles that are not only efficient but also more capable when it comes to productivity and performance.

The all-new hybrid police car is equipped with a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle engine and an electric motor that is powered by a 1.4 kilowatt lithium-ion battery. Ford's hybrid technology allows the vehicle to deliver an estimated mileage of 38 miles per gallon for combined driving.

As a result, the Police Responder Hybrid Sedan will be able to save about $3,877 in fuel costs each year. Apart from helping the environment by decreasing emissions, policemen won't have to waste precious time on duty having to refuel the vehicle.

Ford's new hybrid police car has been designed for urban patrolling which entails cruising at low speeds and spending a lot of idle time. It minimizes engine-idle time by utilizing the lithium-ion battery to power the police vehicle.

The police car can run up to 60 miles per hour (mph) in battery-only mode but easily switches to maximum performance — with both the engine and battery used — when needed. It is also built and tested for durability so it can run at different speeds, course through flooded intersections and handle tough obstacles such as curbs.

Specifically, the Police Responder Hybrid Sedan features front deflector plates to minimize damage; police-purposed wheels, tires and hubcaps; a regenerative braking system with 17-inch rotors and twin-piston calipers; and heavy-duty suspension components.

Meanwhile, the interior features rugged cloth front seats with slim bolsters to support police's duty belt; anti-stab plates in the front seats' backs; vinyl rear seating and flooring that's easy to clean; red and white task lighting in the overhead console; and other components that can be customized depending on police's needs.

The Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan will make its debut in Los Angeles and New York. It can be ordered this spring and will be delivered in summer 2018.