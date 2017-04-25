2018 Genesis G80 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Updated Sports Sedan Available This Summer for $42,725

The Genesis G80 has been updated with an additional powertrain option, new design elements and more convenience features. The new luxury midsize sports sedan will be available this summer with a starting price of $41,750.

(Photo: Genesis)A promotional image for the 2018 Genesis G80.

The 2018 Genesis G80 comes standard with a 311-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 engine. Prospective customers can also opt for the 420-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 GDI engine for $57,000. Both powertrains are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with Shiftronic.

Meanwhile, for the new model year, Genesis has added the Sport trim priced at $55,250. It is equipped with a new 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 GDI engine that delivers 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to a sport-tuned eight-speed automatic transmission and comes with Continuous Damping Control suspension.

All three models come standard with intelligent drive mode with four choices — Normal, Eco, Snow and Sport. For added capability during inclement weather or challenging road conditions, customers can upgrade to an all-wheel drive system for an additional $2,500. Otherwise, the G80 comes standard with rear-wheel drive.

In terms of aesthetics, the 2018 Genesis G80's sleek and distinct design has been upgraded with a new grille, revised front and rear bumpers, LED headlights featuring Dynamic Bending Light, a slim high-mounted brake light and 18-inch alloy wheels. The new iteration also features chrome exterior accents which differentiates it from the previous generation.

Inside the cabin, Genesis has included more convenience features and functionalities such as a front tray console, analog gauge cluster and a premium audio system with stainless aluminum speaker grilles. There is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Qi wireless charging and a second USB charging port on the front seat console.

As for the sport-focused variant, more aggressive design elements include dark chrome exterior accents, a sportier front bumper, black mirror covers, sport rocker molding, dark-tinted taillights and 19-inch wheels.

It is complemented by a stylish and sporty interior, with black or gray leather upholstery that has accent stitching and copper-colored perforations, as well as a sport steering wheel, carbon fiber trim, black microfiber suede headliner and alloy sport pedals.

Standard advanced safety technologies include Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Smart Cruise Control with Stop/Start, High Beam Assist, Pedestrian Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking and Driver Attention Alert.

Starting price figures come with an additional $975 destination charge.