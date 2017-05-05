2018 GMC Terrain Release Date, Specs, Price News: Upgraded SUV Starts at $25,970

General Motors has announced pricing for the 2018 Terrain ahead of its release this summer. The premium compact sports utility vehicle has been redesigned for the new model year, offering customers more features that meet their everyday needs.

GMCA promotional image for the 2018 GMC Terrain.

The 2018 GMC Terrain comes with three powertrain options — the standard 170-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo engine, the all-new 137-horsepower turbo-diesel engine, and the 252-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo engine. All engines are mated to the new nine-speed automatic transmission and come with a front-wheel drive (FWD) system.

In terms of upgraded aesthetics, the premium compact SUV gains a bolder and more modern design. The vehicle's exterior now has sharper features that are complemented nicely by more sculpted surfaces and elements.

The base SL trim has a starting price of $25,970, with standard features such as the driver-controllable Traction Select system, LED daytime running lights and taillights, flat-folding front passenger seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel as well as keyless open and start. The new Terrain also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and passengers also gain access to the in-vehicle OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

Prospective customers can also choose other trims: SLE FWD ($28,795), SLE Diesel FWD ($32,565), SLT FWD ($32,295), and SLT Diesel FWD ($35,140).

Meanwhile, the range-topping model, Denali, has a starting price of $38,495. It comes with the most premium of features such as 19-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels, LED headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel with heating function, hands-free power liftgate, an 8-inch infotainment system with navigation, and the Bose premium seven-speaker audio system.

The Denali also comes standard with a suite of safety features which include Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and Safety Alert Seat.

All models of the 2018 GMC Terrain can be availed with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system for an added fee of $1,750. All starting prices mentioned will also incur an additional $975 charge for destination and handling.