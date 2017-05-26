2018 GMC Yukon Denali Release Date, Specs News: Sculpted Grille, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission Added

The 2018 GMC Yukon Denali has been refreshed with styling and trim upgrades. These enhancements allow the automaker to advance the legacy of the nameplate, which has been on the market for almost 20 years now.

GMCA promotional image for the 2018 GMC Yukon Denali.

GMC has given the Yukon Denali a new grille that is more sculpted and multidimensional. It has a layered appearance, a design element that is also seen in the new Arcadia and Terrain models. Though the new grille gives the Yukon trim a more sophisticated front fascia, it is still distinctly part of the GMC Denali family.

Apart from enhanced aesthetics, the new grille also allows greater airflow to the radiator. The active aero shutters behind the new grille also close in certain conditions during highway driving, which, in turn, reduces aerodynamic drag and enhances efficiency.

Another major addition for the 2018 model year is the Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic transmission for the full-size sport utility vehicle's 6.2-liter V8 engine. The powertrain is already quite capable as it produces 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. But with the new automatic gearbox, the 2018 Yukon Denali is able to deliver a smoother and more refined driving experience.

Compared to its predecessor's eight-speed automatic transmission, the new 10-speed transmission has a wider gear ratio spread that enables a lower top gear ratio. The result is greater fuel efficiency.

The 2018 GMC Yukon Denali will also be available with a new Mastique Ash real wood interior trim that gives the cabin depth and richness; heated and ventilated driver and passenger seats, as well as heated second-row seats; and an 8-inch infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Denali trim can be availed for both the Yukon and the Yukon XL. The latter's wheelbase has been stretched by 14 inches which makes the model 20-inches longer than the standard Yukon. As such, the Yukon XL comes with more legroom and cargo space.

The 2018 GMC Yukon Denali will go on sale this fall. Pricing has not been announced yet.