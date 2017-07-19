2018 Honda Accord Release Date, Specs and Price News: New Sedan Gets Global Debut in US

Honda A teaser image for the 2018 Honda Accord.

Since the 2018 Honda Accord's recent global debut in the United States, car enthusiasts have been raving about it. Aside from its brand new design, its 10-speed transmission is also an exciting feature. In fact, this is a first for a front wheel drive (FWD) sedan, according to Honda.

The 2018 Honda Accord boasts of an elegant design. Compared with its current model, the new midsize sedan is relatively lower, shorter and wider than its predecessor. The car also comes with Honda Accord's signature chrome wing grille and shorter overhands. Its hood is also remarkably long and its greenhouse was noticeably pushed further to the rear, which gives it a sportier and more agile stance.

Honda's new offering also features new mechanicals, particularly when it comes to car engine options. The 10th generation model now offers more engine options, particularly the 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol mills. The smaller one makes a maximum torque of 189OPS and 260Nm, while the larger motor makes 250PS and 370 Nm.

The current Honda Accord model offers 3.5-litre and 2.4-litre options, but according to reports, the 2018 model will not offer those. However, the giant Japanese car company assured the driving community that the new model will deliver a better performance than its predecessors.

Inside the 2018 Honda Accord are front seats that move inward, which gives riders more hip, shoulder and headroom. The backseat passengers will also get to experience an extra 2.5 inches of legroom because of the car's 2.16-inch wheelbase addition. All seats in the new model have tall bolsters that provides more lateral support and comfort.

Meanwhile, the car also features infotainment functions packed in an 8-inch display audio touchscreen. Its telematics also offer better roadside resistance, remote locking and unlocking, diagnostics and speed tracking.

Deliveries of the new Honda Accord will start in the U.S. soon.