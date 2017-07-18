2018 Honda Accord vs 2018 Toyota Camry Specs Comparison: Which Family Car Is Better?

When it comes to super family cars, there is probably no name bigger than the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry. For those who are looking for a new car for the family, these two are definitely the ones to go for. What's even better is that both the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry have received a redesign this year.

Honda The Honda Accord has been given a redesign this year.

So, if one is looking for a sedan fit for the family, how does the 2018 Honda Accord compare with the 2018 Toyota Camry?

Does size matter with family cars? It most definitely does. With the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry, both sedans have definitely focused on size. But since the Accord has bigger wheelbase at 111.4 inches, it's definitely the bigger of the two. However, the Camry quickly follows with only a 0.2-inch disadvantage.

Both sedans have the same length at 192.1 inches but the Accord is slightly wider than the Camry with 73.2 inches against the latter's 72.4. The Accord is also taller standing at 57.1 inches against the Camry's 56.9.

When it comes to legroom and headroom, the Accord is at an advantage. It offers more legroom in both the rear and front but when it comes to headroom the Camry offers more in the rear.

Both the Accord and Camry use four-cylinder gasoline engines but the former has a slightly lower gas-tank capacity with only 14.8 gallons against the latter's 16 gallons. Aside from that, the Camry is also ahead with a horsepower of 203 but the Accord wins for torque with 192 pound-feet.

Toyota The Toyota Camry offers higher horsepower and gas-tank capacity compared with the Honda Accord.

The Accord and the Camry are both winners when it comes to trunk space. However, the Accord offers slightly bigger trunk room with 16.7 cubic feet of space against the Camry's 15.1 cubic feet.

Both sedans also have a big focus on safety. Their safety systems include an automatic braking system This is activated when the car detects an obstacle and the driver hasn't hit the break. Add to that is a lane mitigation system that prevents both the Accord and the Camry from straying away from road markings.