2018 Honda Fit Release Date, Price, Specs News: Safer, Sharper Subcompact Car Starts at $16,190

The Honda Fit has become one of the most in demand cars in the U.S. market in the last five years. For the Japanese automaker's 2018 models, the subcompact car has gotten safer and sharper but its price point remains affordable beginning at $16,190 for the manual transmission.

YouTube/Honda The 2018 Honda Fit is already available at dealers beginning this week.

Now available in dealers, the 2018 Honda Fit has been refreshed with a Sport trim that complements two new exterior shades, Helios Yellow and Orange Fury. The subcompact vehicle looks more aggressive with 16-inch gloss-black alloys, orange pin-striping, side sill garnishes, aggressive front spoiler and rear diffuser.

The 2018 Honda Fit comes with an all-black leather interior accented with orange stitching. The vehicle also has updated in-car technology features such as a backup camera and the Honda Sensing driver-assistive features. This helps boost the car's safety mechanism, specifically with the autonomous emergency braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist system and road departure mitigation with lane departure warning.

The Honda Fit's dashboard, on the other hand, has a new 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen. The infotainment system may be packed with either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, depending on consumer preference, as well as other optional improvements for a minimal additional fee.

The five-door subcompact has several models beginning with the entry-level LX Manual; the LX CVT; Sport Manual or CVT; EX Manual or CVT; and EX-L CVT.

CNET has compiled all of the 2018 Honda Fit models and their corresponding prices with the full-featured higher-end model netting a starting price of $21,520.

"The refresh of the third generation Honda Fit enhances the subcompact's already best-in-class combination of passenger space, fuel efficiency, sophistication, practicality and affordability," Honda stated in its press release.

Ideal for those looking to purchase a starter car, the Honda Fit also offers 30 miles per gallon (mpg) in fuel efficiency. Thus, it's perfect and practical for budget-conscious car owners.