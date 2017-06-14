2018 Honda Fit Release Date, Specs News: Upgraded Design, New Trim and More Safety Tech for Subcompact Car

Honda has announced upgraded styling and added features for the 2018 Fit that allow it to stand out in the subcompact car segment.

HondaA promotional image for the 2018 Honda Fit.

In terms of design, the 2018 Honda Fit has been updated to reflect a younger and sportier character.

In the front, there is a new horizontally layered two-piece grille in chrome and piano black with larger "H" badging; chrome accents on the front bumper; and a wide splitter as well as more angular fog lights. The headlights have also been integrated further into the front fascia, and it now blends seamlessly with the side edges. The overall result is a more aggressive appearance.

Then, at the rear, the third-generation Fit features a low and wide design, courtesy of an updated bumper, which is splitter-shaped and comes in piano black. New taillights give the rear a sharper appearance as well.

For the 2018 model year, Honda introduces a new Sport trim, which sits in between the LX and EX trims. It comes with components that add to the sporty and aggressive design language of the hatchback. Specifically, the trim receives aerodynamic features on the exterior, a front splitter in bright orange, an exclusive black finish on the 16-inch alloy wheels, a three-strake diffuser with a bright orange trim, a chrome exhaust finisher and Sport badging.

Meanwhile, all trims will be able to sport two new exterior colors — Helios Yellow Pearl and Orange Fury. These join the six other colors available for consumers.

Last but definitely not the least, Honda has announced that trims EX and above will come standard with the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. Available features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System and Lane Keeping Assist System. The latter comes with Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation and Road Departure Warning.

The 2018 Honda Fit already delivers great value to its users, but with the availability of these safety features, the third-generation subcompact car also stands out as it is said to be the only vehicle in the segment to come with these specific driver aids.

The Japanese automaker has yet to reveal powertrain details as well as pricing and availability, but more information will be released during the 2018 Honda Fit's launch next month.