2018 Honda Odyssey Specs, Features News: Minivan Available With 4G LTE Connectivity

Honda The 2018 Honda Odyssey will be available with 4G LTE connectivity.

For the 2018 model year, the Honda Odyssey minivan will be offered with 4G LTE connectivity, which will allow passengers to stream videos and music as well as browse the internet while on the go, making long road trips more comfortable.

According to the Japanese automaker, the 2018 Odyssey is the first minivan to offer built-in 4G LTE connectivity. Given the available infotainment system as well as second- and third-row displays, the fifth-generation family vehicle is able to bring entertainment to the next level. The driver and passengers are able to remain connected and consume media even if they are traveling to distant locations.

The 4G LTE feature is available for the 2018 Honda Odyssey's Elite and Touring trims wherein

Prepaid or postpaid plans from AT&T can be availed starting at $20 a month. Customers who avail of a subscription plan will also get to enjoy a free trial for three months or 3 GB. With this service, the minivan will be able to transform into a Wi-Fi hotspot and provide internet for up to seven devices — more than enough for most families and each member's respective gadget.

Apart from access to high-speed internet, Honda has also given the all-new minivan other features that further enhance the comfort level of passengers. CabinWatch and CabinTalk technologies allow the driver and front passenger to monitor and communicate with the passengers at the rear. An innovative seating configuration also allows users to get in and out of the car easily.

"As any parent can tell you, keeping everyone connected is a big part of modern family happiness. With our new CabinWatch and CabinTalk technologies, reconfigurable Magic Slide seats and 4G LTE Wi-Fi, the new Odyssey is all about keeping everyone connected and comfortable," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president, Automobile Division at American Honda Motor Co.

The 2018 Honda Odyssey is now available to purchase with a starting price of $29,900.