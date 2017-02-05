2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Release Date, Specs News: Hatchback to Debut at Chicago Auto Show as U.S. Version of i30

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Hyundai

Hyundai will unveil the 2018 Elantra GT next week at the Chicago Auto Show. To hype the vehicle's official debut, the South Korean automobile manufacturer has released teaser images that preview the all-new hatchback.

Hyundai has not released specific details for the all-new Elantra GT but based on the promotional photos, the vehicle will feature a keyless start, an automatic transmission and black leather seats with red accent stitching, heating and ventilation.

Meanwhile, a close-up photo of the 2018 Elantra GT's front fascia seemingly confirms that the hatchback will be the U.S. version of the Hyundai i30 that was introduced at the Paris Auto Show October last year. The latter vehicle is designed for the European market.

Just like the i30, the 2018 Elantra GT will feature Hyundai's current design language. It is previewed by the hatchback's cascading grille, chrome trim and swept-back headlights. In terms of dimensions, the Elantra GT is said to be lower, longer and wider than its predecessor.

The forthcoming vehicle is also expected to have a modern cabin with all the latest technologies including wireless charging and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. When it comes to safety, available driver-assistive technologies could include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Smart Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Alert and Blind Spot Detection.

On the other hand, in terms of powertrains, the 2018 Elantra GT could be offered with the same engine options that are seen in the 2016 Elantra sedan. This includes a 2.0-liter inline-four engine that delivers 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. Hyundai could also offer a more powerful variant of the vehicle that uses the current Elantra Sport's 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-four engine to produce 200 horsepower.

The engine can be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as well as a six- or seven-speed automatic transmission.

Understandably, car enthusiasts are itching to know more about the 2018 Elantra GT. The good news is that the Chicago Auto Show is just around the corner. The event will take place from Feb. 11 to 20. For those who can't physically be at the auto show, Hyundai announced that it will host a Facebook Live event during the all-new Elantra GT's unveiling.