2018 Hyundai Kona Release Date, Specs News: Teasers Roll Out Ahead of June 13 Debut

Hyundai has unleashed a flurry of teasers for the 2018 Kona ahead of its official debut next month. These clips offer a preview of the upcoming subcompact sports utility vehicle's progressive design and advanced technologies.

YouTube/현대자동차(AboutHyundai)A screenshot from a teaser for the 2018 Hyundai Kona.

In the past week, Hyundai's YouTube channel has been releasing teaser after teaser. From the 2018 Kona's sleek silhouette to its dynamic lights, the South Korean car manufacturer is making sure that hype and anticipation are adequately built up before the crossover breaks cover.

According to Hyundai, the 2018 Kona will have a silhouette that is both voluminous and aggressive. It will come with a sleek surface that is contrasted by sharp shapes. When on the road, it's wide stance will give it a strong and confident appearance. The subcompact crossover also comes with a twin headlamp design, Hyundai's signature cascading grille and large five-spoke alloy wheels.

When it comes to technologies, the 2018 Kona will be the first Hyundai vehicle to offer a super-bright head-up display that will project key driving information. It will show details in the driver's line of sight so that distractions or the risk of getting into accidents is minimized.

The upcoming Kona, named after a district on the Big Island of Hawaii, will reportedly come with a mix of turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder and 1.4-liter four-cylinder petrol engines, as well as a 1.6-liter diesel engine. It will sit below Hyundai's other SUVs — the Grand Santa Fe, Santa Fe and Tucson.

Car enthusiasts will be able to see all these and more when Hyundai unveils the 2018 Kona on Tuesday, June 13. No specific details have been revealed at this time, but more information will be released in the days to come. Once launched, the 2018 Hyundai Kona will compete with vehicles like the Nissan Juke, Toyota CH-R, Mazda CX-3 and the Honda HR-V.