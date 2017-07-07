2018 Jaguar E-Pace Release Date, Specs News: Compact Performance SUV Tested on Extreme Weather and Road Conditions

Jaguar A teaser image for the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace.

With only a week left before the official introduction of the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace, the British automaker is sending out a clear message — their new compact performance SUV will be able to withstand even the most extreme weather and road conditions.

According to Jaguar, they have spent the past 25 months testing the upcoming compact performance SUV to ensure its durability. Over 150 prototypes have been built, and testing took place across four continents, including places like the Arctic Circle, China's most remote provinces and the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Moreover, testing has been done in extreme and challenging conditions such as temperatures ranging from minus 40 degrees Celsius to 48 degrees Celsius. Altitude testing has also brought the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace 5,000 feet above sea level. In the iconic race track in Germany — said to be one of the world's most challenging — the upcoming compact performance SUV lapped Green Hell more than 400 times.

"Our team of world class engineers and dynamics specialists have meticulously tuned and developed a true Jaguar. Months of intense testing on roads and tracks around the world have delivered a compact performance SUV that is true to Jaguar's performance DNA," said Graham Wilkins, chief product engineer of the Jaguar E-Pace.

Rigorous testing was done to ensure that when the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace arrives in the market, it will deliver an active and dynamic driving experience. It is expected to compete with the likes of the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3.

Though Jaguar has detailed the upcoming crossover's off-road capabilities, the automaker has not revealed much in terms of its design language. In a new set of teaser images, the 2018 E-Pace is seen still heavily camouflaged. However, it has been revealed that the vehicle will be built using the newest version of the LR-MS steel platform. It is also expected to share some similarities with the larger Jaguar F-Pace.

The 2018 Jaguar E-Pace will make its global debut on Thursday, July 13, at 3 p.m. EDT. The unveiling can be streamed live from Facebook and YouTube. The compact crossover is scheduled to arrive in showrooms in early 2018 with a starting price of $38,600.