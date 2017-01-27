2018 Jaguar F-Type Release Date, Specs News: Sports Car Gains More Power, GoPro Integration

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The 2018 Jaguar F-Type looks pretty identical to its predecessor and for good reason — the two-seat sports car's award-winning design is already considered iconic. So, for the new model year, the British luxury vehicle manufacturer focused on giving the F-Type range internal upgrades that will further enhance its performance.

JaguarA promotional image for the 2018 Jaguar F-Type

The 2018 Jaguar F-Type comes in five models: the base F-Type, F-Type R-Dynamic, F-Type 400 Sport, F-Type R and the F-Type SVR. The vehicles can also be purchased either as a coupe or convertible. The wide range ensures that the F-Type is able to meet the needs of all types of car enthusiasts.

All models have been given more powerful engines. The F-Type and F-Type R-Dynamic vehicles are powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 340 or 380 horsepower. Meanwhile, the F-Type 400 Sport features the same engine but power output is increased to 400 horsepower.

Meanwhile, a 5.0-liter V8 powertrain is featured in both the F-Type R and F-Type SVR with the former delivering 550 horsepower and the latter capable of an impressive 575 horsepower.

The 2018 F-Type is also equipped with innovative technologies including the all-new Touch Pro infotainment system that is designed to deliver super-fast responses with its intuitive user interface. It can provide intelligent navigation as well as real-time traffic and weather updates.

Jaguar also collaborated with GoPro to create the ReRun app, which combines high-quality GoPro video with vehicle performance data such as speed, throttle position, gear selection, braking force and g-force. Data can be downloaded on one's smartphone and easily shared on social media.

While the F-Type's design remains largely unchanged, Jaguar still gave it a few cosmetic upgrades to reflect the increase in performance. The range now comes standard with full LED headlights, chrome and aluminum interior finishes and slimmer, lightweight seats. The range also gains model-specific bumpers so each vehicle is able to stand out from the rest of the group.

The 2018 Jaguar F-Type is scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2017.