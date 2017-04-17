2018 Jaguar F-Type Release Date, Specs, Price News: Sports Car Lineup Gains Four-Cylinder Entry-Level Model

Jaguar's two-door, two-seater sports car gains a four-cylinder entry-level option for the new model year. The 2018 F-Type not only features a new powertrain but an upgraded look and more standard technology features as well.

(Photo: Jaguar)A promotional image for the 2018 Jaguar F-Type.

The British automaker is hoping to attract a wider range of customers with the addition of the 2.0-liter turbocharged Ingenium four-cylinder engine for the 2018 F-Type. It delivers 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, goes from 0 to 60 in 5.4 seconds and attains a top speed of 155 miles per hour (mph). The engine is also mated to the eight-speed Quickshift transmission.

"Performance from an engine of this size is remarkable and is balanced with improved fuel efficiency and affordability, making the F-Type experience more accessible than ever before," said Ian Hoban, vehicle line director for Jaguar F-Type.

The four-cylinder powertrain joins 23 other models, including the range-topping F-Type SVR, whose V8 engine delivers 575 horsepower and a top speed of 200 mph.

For 2018, Jaguar's sports car also gains a more distinct appearance thanks to new full-LED headlights, bumpers and air intakes. There are also more standard features across the lineup including the InControl Touch Pro infotainment system. Drivers will be able to access navigation, real-time traffic updates and live weather reports. The system also delivers a responsive and intuitive tablet-like experience.

Other notable additions include lightweight slimline seats, a new chrome and aluminum trim and the semi-automated park assist function.

Furthermore, prospective customers are also given more choices such as the new R-Dynamic trim and enhanced interior color options. The former comes with a 380-horsepower supercharged V6 engine, 20-inch Dark Gray Diamond Turned alloy wheels and Gloss Black exterior accents.

To celebrate the launch of the enhanced F-Type range, Jaguar will also release a special edition model — the F-Type 400 Sport. It is powered by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 400 horsepower.

Exclusive features include 20-inch wheels with a Satin Dark Gray finish, 400 Sport badging on the exterior and interior and yellow accent stitching.

The 2018 Jaguar F-Type will be available to purchase later this year with a starting price of $60,895, which includes a $995 destination charge.