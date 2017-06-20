2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Release Date, Specs, Price News: Premium Wagon Coming to the US in December

Jaguar returns to the premium wagon segment with the introduction of the 2018 XF Sportbrake.

JaguarA promotional image for the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake.

Following its official reveal last week, which was hosted by two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, more details for the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake's North American launch have been revealed.

In terms of design, the new luxury wagon still maintains the dynamic design of the XF sedan, especially in the front fascia with the full LED headlights. However, the 2018 XF Sportbrake becomes more distinct towards the rear. Helped by an eye-catching roofline and a sleek silhouette, the added space in the cabin makes the wagon look longer — despite being the same length as the XF sedan.

Moreover, since the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake was built using an aluminum-intensive chassis, it is stiffer and more lightweight than its predecessor. The addition of a single-piece polymer tailgate also gives the premium wagon an equal front-to-rear weight distribution, which aids handling.

Under the hood, there is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 380 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and power is sent through the all-wheel drive system.

The 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake can go from standstill to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 5.3 seconds and has an electronically-limited top speed of 121 mph.

As for the interior, the premium wagon's cabin is simple, but it features high-quality materials. Compared to the XF sedan, it also provides more space for both the passengers and their cargo. In terms of advanced technologies, there is a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 10-inch infotainment system, a 10-color mood lighting system and a four-zone climate control system. Meanwhile, optional features include Cabin Air Ionization, heated seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Jaguar has also made several convenience features available to increase the vehicle's practicality and aid in their customers' active lifestyles. These include a wearable Active Key, so owners can enjoy the great outdoors without having to worry about losing their main key fob. The opening height of the tailgate can also be adjusted whenever owners are in tight spaces such as parking lots and garages.

Lastly, driver assistance features include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist, among others.

The 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake will arrive in the United States this December. It will have a starting price of $70,450 with an additional $995 for destination and handling.