2018 Kia Stonic Release Date, Specs News: Compact Crossover Officially Unveiled

The 2018 Kia Stonic has been officially revealed, and it bears a striking resemblance to another subcompact crossover.

A promotional image for the 2018 Kia Stonic.

Just a day after the release of leaked images, Kia has introduced its newest vehicle. At first glance, it is quite evident that the all-new Stonic shares similarities with the 2018 Hyundai Kona, which was unveiled last week.

The Stonic and the Kona appear to have the same dimensions and silhouette, but this overlap is not really surprising as the two crossovers were developed to be siblings. They even use the same platform. Also, it should also be noted that Hyundai and Kia have a significant stake in each other's companies.

Nevertheless, the 2018 Kia Stonic still has its own unique flair as it reflects the automaker's current design language. It also shares some similarities with Kia's subcompact car, Rio.

Some of the notable exterior features include Kia's tiger-nose grille, a Targa-style two-tone roof, sculpted surfaces and sharp horizontal lines. The compact crossover's flared wheel arches and alloy wheels also give off a youthful aura.

The overall result is a fresh and sporty compact crossover, which will surely appeal to a lot of consumers.

The 2018 Kia Stonic will be offered with a range of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines that are mated to a manual transmission. Customers will be able to choose from a 1.0-liter direct-injected turbocharged gasoline engine that delivers 118 horsepower and 126 pound-feet of torque as well as 1.25-liter and 1.4-liter naturally aspirated engines. A 1.6-liter diesel engine is also slated to join the range.

As for safety features, the compact crossover will be available with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Departure Warning System, among others.

The 2018 Kia Stonic will make its official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September and will be available in Europe later this year.

Kia has not confirmed the subcompact crossover's arrival in the United States, but it could make an appearance at the Los Angeles Auto Show in December.