2018 Kia Stonic Release Date, Specs News: Design Sketches for Compact Crossover Revealed

Kia has released design sketches for its latest vehicle, Stonic. It is a compact crossover that will make its official debut later this year.

KiaA design sketch of the 2018 Kia Stonic.

According to the South Korean automaker, the upcoming vehicle's nameplate is the combination of the first and last note in the musical scale, "Speedy" and "Tonic." The name "Stonic" also calls to mind something that is agile and confident.

Based on the released images, the 2018 Kia Stonic will have a sporty design language highlighted by a sweeping roofline and a roof rack. The crossover's exterior also features sharp lines and sculpted surfaces. Then, at the rear, there are unique tail lamp graphics.

As for the interior, the Stonic is said to have been inspired by European design as well as by other vehicles in Kia's sports utility vehicle lineup. Moreover, it complements the sporty and dynamic appearance of the exterior. The cabin features technology at its core with "floating" human-machine interface (HMI) that allows the driver's smartphone to blend seamlessly with the Stonic's features.

Furthermore, the automaker said that Stonic "will be the most customizable Kia ever, inside and out."

The 2018 Kia Stonic will sit in between the Soul and Sportage SUVs. It will also utilize the same platform used by sister brand Hyundai's upcoming crossover, Kona. Upon its release, it will compete with the likes of the Chevrolet Trax, Ford Ecosport, Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3, Nissan Juke and Toyota C-HR.

The new crossover will be unveiled to the public in the second half of 2017, possibly during the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Kia has not confirmed the Stonic's arrival in the United States. However, according to Motor Authority, the automaker has already registered the vehicle's nameplate with the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office, making a stateside launch likely. If so, the U.S. version of the Stonic could break cover at the Los Angeles Auto Show in December.