2018 Lexus LC F Release Date, Specs News: Trademark Application Hints at Arrival of High-Performance Coupe

Lexus has not officially confirmed the 2018 LC F but a high-performance variant of the LC coupe could be on the way based on a recent trademark application filed by the luxury automobile manufacturer's parent company, Toyota.

LexusA promotional image for the 2018 Lexus LC 500. A high-performance variant is rumored to be on the way.

First spotted by Motor Trend, the trademark filing was submitted to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). According to the database, Toyota sought to trademark the name "LC F" on Feb. 3 and "Lexus LC F" on Feb. 6.

Unfortunately, no other details regarding the rumored high-performance coupe was revealed. Also, it is important to note that the trademark application does not necessarily mean that the vehicle is indeed on the way.

Last year, AutoCar spoke to Lexus chief engineer Koji Sato who refused to confirm whether a variant of the LC was in development with their high-performance F division.

"Everyone is expecting an F model, but right now we are not sure," he said.

However, if the project does go into development, Sato said that it would be interesting to see it with a hybrid powertrain.

"Lexus is a pioneer of hybrid systems and perhaps we have a role to show that hybrid has more capability now. It would be a unique driving experience, I think. So maybe the LC 500h is the car that would satisfy the requirement for a faster car," he added.

The publication also noted that if the LC F comes to fruition, it is expected to build upon the sporty and dynamic character of the LC coupe.

According to reports, the powertrain options could include an upgraded version of the 5.0-liter engine used by the 2018 LC 500. It currently delivers 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. For the LC F, it could be tweaked to produce as much as 600 horsepower.

On the other hand, Lexus could also utilize the 3.5-liter V6 powertrain and the electric motor used by the 2018 Lexus 500h that produces 354 horsepower.

Lexus has not responded to reports about the 2018 LC F so information should be taken with a grain of salt.