2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport Release Date, Specs News: Flagship Sedan Gains Sportier Components

(Photo: Lexus)

At the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), Lexus introduced the 2018 LS 500 F Sport — an enhanced version of the automaker's already impressive flagship sedan. This signature model comes with sportier, performance-infused components that translates to the most dynamic driving experience ever seen in the LS 500's history.

Unlike the standard flagship sedan, the F-badged model comes with track-tuned components, chassis tuning, larger six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes and 20-inch alloy wheels, among others. In terms of exterior design, it also has a more dimensional and refined grille as well as an enlarged side grille, unique rocker panels, body moldings and F Sport badging.

Inside, the cabin comes with exclusive features such as the F Sport front seat; F Sport perforated shift handle and foot rest; F Sport steering wheel, speedometer and tachometer; perforated-grille pattern on the seats; Ultrasuede seats and headliner; and an aluminum trim on the accelerator, brake and footrest pedals.

Despite all these sporty enhancements, the 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport still embodies Omotenashi or Japanese hospitality — which is seen in all LS models. This design concept ensures that the driver and passengers' needs are met and that they are comfortable and protected.

The 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport can be powered by the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 gas engine which delivers 415 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.5 seconds.

Prospective customers can also choose the LS 500h variant which is powered by Lexus' Multi Stage Hybrid System. It uses a 3.5-liter V6 engine that yields 295 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque as well as two electric motors powered by a lightweight lithium-ion battery. The combined system output is 354 horsepower which allows the vehicle to go from standstill to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds.

The 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport will be on display at NYIAS 2017 until Monday, April 24. It will go on sale early next year. Pricing has yet to be announced.