2018 Lexus NX Release Date, Specs News: Luxury Crossover Gains Sportier Components, More Convenience Features

The Lexus NX has been refreshed for the 2018 model year. The newest iteration of the luxury compact crossover recently broke cover at Auto Shanghai 2017.

(Photo: Lexus)A promotional image for the 2018 Lexus NX.

"For the new NX, we made bold refinements to the design, elevated its performance and added new features to enhance its comfort and convenience," said Takeaki Kato, chief engineer of the NX.

The automaker also revealed that the new NX builds upon the elements that made the crossover nameplate a worldwide sensation such as sharp design and dynamic driving experience.

The 2018 Lexus NX comes with a facelifted front fascia, with most of the changes centered on the grille and bumpers. Likewise, the headlights are new and the grille features a satin and smoke chrome finish.

Meanwhile, at the rear, the lower bumper has been redesigned to be more similar to the grille's spindle motif. This helps enhance the crossover's wide stance and low center of gravity. Other notable enhancements include larger chrome-tipped exhaust pipes and 18-inch aluminum wheels.

These new elements give the 2018 NX a more seamless design with sportier components and improved aerodynamics.

As for the vehicle's interior, there is a sportier and more premium feel. Enhancements include larger displays, available from seven to 10.3 inches; a redesigned control panel with easy-to-access switches; and a metallic satin finish on the cabin's surfaces. Moreover, the available wireless charger can now accommodate larger smartphones and USB ports come with increased amperage for faster charging of mobile devices.

The 2018 NX 300 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine while the hybrid variant, the 2018 NX 300h, comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. Lastly, the performance-focused model, 2018 NX F Sport, is equipped with exclusive features such as a jet black mesh grille and black wheels with a bright machined finish.

Though performance numbers are somewhat similar to the current model, the 2018 NX benefits from improvements in suspension, which enhances ride comfort and vehicle handling.

Furthermore, the luxury crossover comes standard with the Lexus Safety System+, which features Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control System, Lane Departure Alert and Automatic High Beam.

There's no announcement yet on the pricing and availability of the 2018 Lexus NX.