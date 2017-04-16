2018 Mercedes-AMG Project One Release Date, Specs: 1,000-Horsepower Hypercar Begins Track Testing Ahead of September Debut

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG Project One is highly anticipated because it will be the first street-legal hypercar to be powered by a Formula One engine. In anticipation of its official debut later this year, the latest reports reveal that the upcoming sports car has finally begun track testing.

(Photo: Mercedes-AMG)A teaser image for the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar.

Autocar spoke with Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) earlier this week. The executive confirmed that the upcoming hypercar is being tested on the German automaker's proving ground as well as other race circuits.

One of the goals of testing is to evaluate the performance of the hypercar's 1,000-horsepower 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol engine. It is the same powertrain used by the W08 Formula One racing car but has been modified for use not only on race tracks but on the streets as well.

Given Project One's potential, consumers are under the impression that handing and operating the hypercar will be a complicated experience — something that Moers refuted.

"We expect to develop a special program to support owners, but using the car will not be as complicated as many prospective customers seem to expect," he said. "This will be a street car. You keep it plugged in the garage. You fill it with '98' [octane] when you buy fuel. That's it."

Dubbed one of the "most fascinating two-seaters to ever hit the road," Moers also revealed that Project One will have an all-electric driving range of about 18 miles.

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar will be unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Though it is guaranteed that car enthusiasts will be impressed with the automaker's upcoming offering, unfortunately, only about 275 units will be produced and all cars will most likely be spoken for even before its launch.

According to Road & Track, Mercedes-AMG project manager Melissa Witek revealed at NYIAS 2017 that the automaker stopped compiling its list of potential U.S. customers on March 17. So, only those who registered their interest in the vehicle before the aforementioned date will be eligible for ownership.

Furthermore, Mercedes-AMG will be selecting long-time, loyal customers who will actually take the car out on the track and not just keep it on display at their garages.

Mercedes-AMG's Project One hypercar is estimated to cost about $2.4 million. Lucky customers can expect first deliveries sometime in mid-2018.