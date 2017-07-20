2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: The Perfect Combo of Comfort, Power, and Luxury

Facebook/MercedesBenz 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class arrives in subtly altered trim, bumpers, and wheel designs.

The automobile market is often characterized with intense competition from strong companies all over the world. From the economically friendly Toyota to the luxurious Ferrari, there is a lot to say about what makes a car worth the price. Mercedes-Benz seeks to raise the bar with the recent unveiling of the 2018 S-Class.

Mercedes-Benz has always been part of the companies that stand a head above everyone else in the automobile market. And in the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, it seems to be looking to go above and beyond what is expected of it. The car packs a whole lot more than the exterior will ever give away, and people who were fortunate enough to get a first look and feel of the new flagship automobile have been doing a splendid job at keeping the hype up.

For one, reports indicate that the interior of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz houses what the company calls the Energizing Comfort System, built to make the car more customizable according to the driver's preference. It can adjust the climate, lighting, fragrance, offer a massage, and tinker with the audio system. Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz does not look like it will allow aspiring sports cars like Honda to keep up as it packs a 3.0-liter V6 engine or a 4.0-liter V8. What is more is the fact that it comes with stock turbo.

Meanwhile, an account of the first experience by The Drive reveals that the engine is not the only thing to look forward to. The stop-start system of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class might just be the best in the automobile market. It also comes with top-of-the-line automatic braking system and cross-traffic avoidance system, which makes it better at avoiding an accident than most drivers are. For car enthusiasts looking for power, comfort, and luxury, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class might just be the perfect answer.