2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class Release Date, Specs News: Pickup Truck Teased Ahead of Global Debut on July 18

YouTube/Mercedes-Benz A teaser for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class.

Mercedes-Benz has released a teaser for its upcoming midsize pickup truck, the X-Class, ahead of its global debut on Tuesday, July 18.

Though not much information has been revealed, the promotional video for the X-Class provides quick glimpses at the forthcoming vehicle — specifically its silhouette, front fascia as well as LED headlights and taillights. These snippets also appear to confirm that the premium pickup truck will be the production version of the Concept X-Class, which was introduced in late 2016.

The arrival of the X-Class is expected to make a statement as Mercedes-Benz touts it as the first premium offering in the midsize pickup truck segment. Not only will it be a functional and strong off-road vehicle, but it will also offer best-in-class driving dynamics and safety that the German automaker is known for.

"Our future X-Class will be a pickup that knows no compromise. Ladder-type frame, high-torque six-cylinder engine, and permanent all-wheel drive are compulsory for us. As an added value, we bring safety, comfort, agility and expressive design — in other words, everything that distinguishes vehicles bearing the Mercedes star," said Dr. Dieter Zetsche, chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG.

Inside, the cabin will come with high-quality materials and features from the C-Class and the V-Class, including ergonomic seating and an infotainment system.

According to reports, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be built using the same body-on-frame platform used by the Nissan Navara and Renault Alaskan. It will have a payload capability of up to 2,600 pounds and a towing capacity of up to 7,700 pounds. Once launched, it is expected to compete with the likes of the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado and the Ford Ranger.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is scheduled to arrive on the market in late 2017. The German automaker has not yet confirmed if the premium pickup truck will launch in the United States. More details are expected to arrive during the official unveiling next week.