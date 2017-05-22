2018 Nissan Leaf Release Date, Specs News: Striking Headlights Previewed by First Teaser Image

Nissan is gearing up for the introduction of the 2018 Leaf with the release of the first teaser image of the new five-door hatchback electric car.

NissanThe first teaser image for the 2018 Nissan Leaf.

The promotional image previews the 2018 Leaf's angular headlights, which appear to have LED projector lamps. It has a striking design, especially when compared to its predecessor's softer-looking bug-eye headlights. The picture was also accompanied by the caption: "Amazing things are worth waiting for."

The current Leaf hasn't been significantly updated since 2010, so many expect a lot of upgrades and changes for the next-generation Leaf. Well, if the teaser image is an indication, car enthusiasts will most likely be pleased by what the 2018 Nissan Leaf has to offer.

Earlier this month, Kazuo Yajima, global director of electric car and hybrid development at Renault-Nissan Alliance, revealed that the 2018 Nissan Leaf will deliver an all-electric driving range of about 200 to 250 miles. If proven to be true, this would be a game-changer considering that the current Leaf is only capable of 107 miles. This new range would also allow the 2018 Leaf to adequately compete with its rivals, the Chevrolet Bolt and the Tesla Model 3.

Though the image does not give much away, Nissan announced that this is just the first of a series of photos and information briefs that will be released throughout this summer. This is in preparation for the 2018 Nissan Leaf's official debut later this year.

Meanwhile, those who can't wait for the next-generation Leaf's unveiling can make do with spy shots of prototypes of the electric car that have been spotted testing in public.

Based on these photos, the 2018 Leaf appears to have been inspired by the Nissan IDS concept car, which was introduced at the 2015 Tokyo Auto Show. Some design elements that have been carried over include the Japanese automaker's signature V-Motion grille and a floating roof.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf is rumored to break cover at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. It is also expected to cost about $35,000 to $40,000.