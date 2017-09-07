2018 Nissan Leaf: The Car That Might Just Sell More than the Tesla Model 3

Facebook/NissanElectric Promotional picture for 2018 Nissan Leaf

Given the upcoming Frankfurt Auto Show for this year, automakers are simultaneously grappling for the attention of prospective buyers. Just a few weeks after the reveal of Elon Musk's brainchild in the Tesla Model 3, Nissan has also unveiled their best bet in the competition in the form of the 2018 Nissan Leaf.

Unveiled during this year's Tokyo Motor Show, the 2018 Nissan Leaf is set to take on the competition brought by Chevrolet's Bolt and Tesla's Model 3. Considering the many leaks that it has faced in the past few months, many have speculated on the make and build of the car. Although it has been seven years since they first released a Leaf, it seems like the automobile company has stepped up their game in the latest version.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf highlights a few key features that set it apart from the other version.

It is now equipped with a 40 kWh battery that will get drivers of the car to a range of 150 miles. It also showcases the debut of Nissan's ProPilot system, which enables drivers to switch on autopilot mainly for parking and highway driving. There is also the e-Pedal, which will be responsible for simple tasks such as accelerating, braking, and starting the car.

Aside from the mentioned features, the all-new Nissan Leaf also has one more advantage over its competitors. The price is affordable for the current generation as consumers will be charged $29,990 for the electric vehicle, a considerably cheaper price than that of the Tesla Model 3.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf has no official release date yet, but fans are expecting it to begin sales sometime early next year. The company is also expected to reveal more details in the coming months before its official release. Other than that, the Nissan Leaf looks to be a serious contender for next year's electric vehicle showdown.