2018 Nissan X-Trail Release Date, Specs News: Facelifted Crossover Unveiled in Europe

Nissan has unveiled the facelifted X-Trail. The compact crossover features and upgraded design as well as new technologies that make it an ideal vehicle for families going on adventures.

NissanA promotional image for the 2018 Nissan X-Trail.

The X-Trail is considered as the Japanese automobile manufacturer's best-selling sports utility vehicle. It sits above the Juke and Qashqai and will be available in either a five-seat or seven-seat configuration.

In terms of upgraded design, the compact crossover's front fascia features a wider "V-motion" grille, a new bumper design with a gloss black finish, revised headlamps with a new interpretation of the "boomerang" daytime running lights and rectangular fog lamps. Meanwhile, the rear has a more robust appearance due to chrome accents and LED lighting. Customers can also choose from new 17 and 18-inch wheel designs.

Inside the cabin, the X-Trail provides more space and comfort than ever before. It also offers intelligent storage solutions for passengers' cargo. New features include a D-shaped steering wheel, gloss black finish across the cabin, heated front and rear seats and an eight-speaker Bose Premium audio system. The 2018 X-Trail also benefits from the use of higher quality materials for the interior.

The compact crossover will be available with three powertrains: a 128-horsepower 1.6-liter diesel engine, a 175-horsepower 2.0-liter diesel engine, and a 161-horsepower 1.6-liter petrol engine. The X-Trail comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission. However, automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system are available for the diesel models.

Last but not the least, the 2018 X-Trail can be availed with a host of Nissan Intelligent Mobility system including the ProPILOT autonomous drive technology, which will be arriving next year. The system can control steering, acceleration and braking during highway driving, high-speed cruising or heavy traffic situations. Other assistive features include Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The 2018 Nissan X-Trail will go on sale in Europe starting this August. Meanwhile, the vehicle is sold as the Nissan Rogue in the United States.