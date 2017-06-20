2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Release Date, Specs News: Sports Car Will Deliver 700 Horsepower

Despite being introduced as the cover car for the upcoming racing title "Forza Motorsport 7" at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) last week, Porsche has not officially confirmed the 2018 911 GT2 RS. Thankfully, more details about the upcoming high-performance sports car have been revealed.

Porsche/MicrosoftThe 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in a promotional image for "Forza Motorsport 7."

Automobile Magazine was lucky enough to sample a prototype of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, and in the process, was able to learn some of the technical specifications of the forthcoming vehicle.

Initially reported to deliver 650 horsepower, the publication has revealed that the sports car's 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine will actually yield as much as 700 horsepower. There will also be 553 pound-feet of torque. These numbers translate to zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) acceleration time of just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 212 mph.

If extreme speed isn't enough, Automobile also mentioned that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS delivers a loud and menacing exhaust note.

Aside from all the power under the hood, the upcoming sports car also comes with aerodynamic components such as large vents in the front fascia and a prominent rear wing. The use of carbon fiber for the body also keeps the car's curb weight at less than 3,300 pounds.

Though Automobile's Georg Kacher was able to test drive the 2018 911 GT2 RS prototype, Porsche has decided not to confirm details that were revealed by the publication.

A spokesperson for the German automaker told Jalopnik: "Such a model has not been officially announced, and no specs have been confirmed or released. Thus, we can't comment or participate in speculation about potential future product."

Nevertheless, if Porsche's official specs and performance numbers line up with what Automobile has reported, then the 2018 911 GT2 RS will be one beast of a machine. As early as now, the upcoming sports car is being touted as the fastest of its kind.

Porsche is expected to officially unveil the 2018 911 GT2 RS at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September.