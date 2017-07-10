2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Specs, Price, Features News: 700-Horsepower Sports Car Hit 208 MPH at Nurburgring?

Porsche A promotional image for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS isn't just the most powerful 911 model ever created, it could also be the fastest sports car to lap around one of the most challenging race tracks in the world — Nürburgring.

In an interview with Driving.ca, former Formula One driver Mark Webber, now an official Porsche ambassador, talked about the prowess of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. He also mentioned how impressive the sports car's 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine is, especially with its 700 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque — regardless of speed.

"In terms of the sheer torque, the sheer endless run of power, whether you're doing a 100k, 200k, 250k or 300k. I've done 336 kilometers [208 miles] an hour in this car, in the Nürburgring, on the back straight. So, it is incredible." Webber further explained.

This particular statement from the retired professional racing driver has piqued the interest of car enthusiasts as Webber's declaration seemingly puts the sports car ahead of the current record holder — the Lamborghini Huracan Performante. According to Motor1, this would put the 911 GT2 RS 19 miles per hour (mph) faster than the Lamborghini sports car.

While Porsche has yet to reveal official performance numbers of the 2018 911 GT2 RS on Nürburgring, this kind of speed is very promising. It could also mean that the German automaker's new sports car will be able to come close to — or even beat — the Huracan Performante's lap time at the Green Hell.

At this time, the current record is at six minutes and 52.01 seconds. The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS lap time could be officially revealed in the coming weeks.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is now available to order. Price starts at $293,200 with an additional $1,050 delivery, processing and handling charge. Prospective customers can start building the sports car with their desired features and aesthetics using the configurator that can be found on Porsche's official website.