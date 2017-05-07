2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Specs, Price News: Sports Car Beats Predecessor's Nürburgring Record by 12 Seconds

Porsche is showing just how fast the new 911 GT3 really is. The sports car recently made its debut on Nürburgring and was able to set a new lap record.

PorscheA promotional image for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 took on Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany and attained a lap time of seven minutes and 12.7 seconds, which is 12.3 seconds faster than its predecessor. This new record makes the new sports car the second fastest Porsche to race around Nürburgring — just on the heels of the 887-horsepower 918 Spyder's lap time of six minutes and 57 seconds.

"The new 911 GT3 not only offers the maximum amount of driving pleasure, but with this lap time we have emphatically proven that it also delivers an impressive performance on the Nordschleife," said Frank-Steffen Walliser, vice president of motorsport and GT cars for Porsche.

The executive added that this feat was accomplished by a sports car with modest power — at least when compared to the thoroughbred race cars with slick tires that frequent the iconic race track. As such, the 911 GT3's Nürburgring lap time clearly demonstrates that it can hold its own on the track but is still suitable for everyday use.

In terms of technical specifications, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 is powered by a 4.0-liter six-cylinder horizontally opposed and naturally aspirated engine. It delivers 500 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission but can be ordered with a six-speed manual gearbox.

This setup allows the rear-wheel-drive sports car to go from standstill to 60 miles per hour (mph) in just 3.8 seconds and attain a top track speed of 198 mph.

The new 911 GT3 also benefits from enhanced components such as high-performance brakes and a new intake system, among others. These significantly contribute to the sports car being much faster than its predecessor.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 is now available to purchase with a starting price of $143,600.

The onboard footage from the sports car's lap around Nürburgring can be watched below.