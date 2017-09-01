2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV Price, Specs Review: Roomier, Sportier 911 To Drive Up Market

Porsche will soon unveil its third-generation Cayenne SUV and while it might look similar to the previous model, the 2018 release will actually be more comparable to the Porsche 911.

Reuters/Lucas Jackson A Porsche logo is seen at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York City, U.S. April 13, 2017.

The new SUV will be unveiled to the public for the first time at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September. Distribution for the car among European and Australian consumers, however, won't begin until April 2018.

The 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV will be released with two models: the standard Cayenne which is expected to have a price tag of $65,700, and the Cayenne S which will sell at $82,900. Both will run on V6 petrol engines.

The standard Cayenne, however, comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter engine that can deliver 335bhp and 450Nm of torque. The Cayenne S, however, has a 2.9-liter engine that can deliver 433bhp and 550Nm of torque.

Like the Porsche 911, the 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV carries an almost identical rear design with its LED lights and strip. What sets the Cayenne apart, however, is that it has larger wheels compared to the the 911 and the previous releases. The SUV's rear wheels are also an inch larger than its front wheels.

The upcoming SUV is wider and longer than the outgoing model but its height has decreased to around 9mm. Despite this slight changes in specs, the 2018 Porsche Cayenne still comes with the same wheelbase as the 2017 version and it retains its lightness on the road, despite being fully loaded.

Inside, the 2018 Cayenne also underwent bigger changes with the addition of a 12.3-inch screen display on the dashboard. The touch-sensitive area takes after the interiors of the Porsche Panamera.

The 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV offers smooth ride even on rough, muddy, rocky, and sandy terrains. With a faster engine, its owners won't be disappointed with the car's performance. Analysts expect that a hybrid version will also come out for this model eventually.

Europeans can already place their orders for the 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV while Australian consumers might have to wait for further announcements later in the year.