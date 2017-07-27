2018 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid Specs, Price Review: Hybrid Delivers 680 Horsepower

The 2018 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid doesn't scrimp when it comes to power and makes its hybrid brethren proud. Better fuel economy, handling and speed make this the perfect car for those who live on the fast lane but also care for the environment.

Porsche A promotional image for the 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Although sharing the Panamera Turbo's 550-horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, the addition of a 101-kilowatt electric motor that is integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission means that it can put out more power than Porsche's former top dog.

Porsche claims the Panamera E-Hybrid delivers a total of 680 horsepower total system output and 626 pound-feet of torque. This allows the vehicle to go from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in just 3.3 seconds.

But the main selling point of the vehicle is its plug-in capability courtesy of the German automaker's E-Hybrid system. A full charge will allow the vehicle to travel 30 miles under the New European Drive Cycle testing.

Like current-generation Panamera, the E-Hybrid features a simplified dashboard and console interface. The centerpiece of this interface is the 12.3-inch touchscreen featuring the automaker's Porsche Communication Management (PCM).

Four different drive modes are available namely E-Power, Hybrid Auto, Sport and Sport Plus, and can be switched via a dial in the steering wheel or the screen. The hybrid drive modes also offer a range of options for adapting to various needs such as recharging the battery via the engine or maintaining the car's battery.

The vehicle is a bit on the heavy side but the power makes up for the additional weight. The added mass also gives it a more comfortable, solid and heavy feel while on the road.

Nevertheless, there's no denying that the vehicle was made with the tarmac in mind. Despite its adaptive suspension system, minor road deformities can still be felt by the driver.

The 2018 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid obviously commands a high price and is far from the average man's hybrid. The Panamera line's new top model currently fetches a base price of $184,400. Porsche is also offering an Executive model featuring an extended wheelbase with more room in the rear seats for an additional $10,000.