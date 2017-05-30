2018 Renault Megane RS Release Date, Specs News: Hot Hatch Previewed at Monaco; Dual-Clutch Transmission Confirmed

The all-new Renault Megane RS recently made its first public appearance at the 2017 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. Though the hot hatch was still heavily camouflaged, it offered a sneak peek at what's to come.

RenaultA preview of the 2018 Renault Megane RS.

On Friday, May 26, the 2018 Renault Megane RS was showcased running laps around famous Circuit de Monaco with Renault Formula One driver Nico Hülkenberg behind the wheel. There were two versions — with yellow and black livery, respectively, to pay homage to the 40th anniversary of Renault's involvement with Formula One.

"I got an opportunity to test New Mégane R.S. during its development and I was hooked first time out by the excellence of its chassis. Renault Sport has done a tremendous job on its performance credentials. It was a huge pleasure to drive it around the legendary street track at Monaco today!" said Hülkenberg.

Immediately noticeable was the hot hatch's ultra-sporty and assertive design language as well a five-door body style, which is different from the three doors of its predecessor. It also reportedly retains a front-wheel drive system.

Aside from the first glimpse at the upcoming vehicle, the automaker also announced that upon release, the 2018 Renault Megane RS will be available with either a manual or EDC dual-clutch automatic transmission. No other details were revealed, but the automaker did say that the hot hatch will set a new benchmark in the compact sports car segment.

Soon after its appearance at Circuit de Monaco, images of the 2018 Renault Megane RS' exterior and interior were leaked by Facebook page Megane Rs Online. Photos of the hot hatch's cabin revealed red accent stitching on the steering wheel, shift level, center armrest and seats. Meanwhile, closeup shots of the exterior revealed dual-tone five-spoke alloy wheels, black side mirrors and side air vents and Brembo brakes.

The 2018 Renault Megane RS will make its official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show on Sept. 12. The hot hatch will then go on sale in the first quarter of 2018.