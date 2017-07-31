2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Specs, Price, Release Date News: 'Architecture of Luxury' to Be Carried on to Future Cars

Rolls-Royce recently unveiled its eighth-generation Phantom car at an exclusive media gathering in London.

The Phantom VIII is designed with an all-aluminum "Architecture of Luxury." Such a feature will be carried on to future generations of Rolls-Royce vehicles.

"Key to Rolls-Royce realising its vision of being the world's leading luxury brand, today and in the future, is an architecture that spans the entire Rolls-Royce family," Philip Koehn, Director of Engineering, said.

"The Architecture of Luxury will carry every future Rolls-Royce, not just the New Phantom," he added. "Project Cullinan and eventually the next Ghost, Wraith, Dawn will ride on this architecture, as well as future coachbuild projects."

The Phantom VIII comes with a 6 mm two-layer glazing, and over 130 kg of sound insulation. Such efforts were made to produce the "most silent motor car in the world." Its tires even have foam layers inside to further reduce the noise it emits by 9db.

With its all-aluminum architecture, the Phantom VIII reduces road noise by 10 percent.

Not only that, the nearly 6,000 pound vehicle is also fast. With 563 brake horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, 0–62 mph happens in 5.2 seconds. Its top speed goes up to 155 mph.

Furthermore, the latest model has high-absorbing layers installed on the roof, and dense and felt layers are placed all around the car.

At the event, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, shared that they strived for "perfection" while designing the Phantom VIII.

Although they are constantly evolving, they try to seek perfection in all aspects of their ventures. Compared to its preceding model, the new chassis of the Phantom VIII is 30 percent more rigid. In terms of design, the car's Pantheon grille is incorporated seamlessly into the bodywork.

While the Phantom VIII has a new edge that distinguishes itself from preceding models, the car also comes with a design reminiscent of a 1950s and 1960s Phantom.

