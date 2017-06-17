2018 Subaru Crosstrek Release Date, Specs, Price News: More Standard Features for Just a $100 Increase
Subaru has announced pricing for the 2018 Crosstrek, which is slated to arrive at U.S. dealers this summer.
The newest version of the automaker's best-selling compact SUV will be available to purchase with a starting price of $21,795, which is just $100 more than the previous Crosstrek model. Given that there are more standard features, customers will be getting more value for their money.
The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine that delivers 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. The base 2.0i model comes with a six-speed manual transmission (6MT), but customers can opt for a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for an extra $1,000.
Standard features include a raised Stablex suspension, Active Torque Vectoring, 17-inch alloy wheels and a gloss black rear roof spoiler. Meanwhile, for the interior, the 2018 Crosstrek will come with a black carbon fiber finish on the dashboard and door panels; a 6.5-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; power windows, door locks and side mirrors; and a multi-function display for vehicle information.
The 2018 Crosstrek will also be available in two other trims.
The Premium model with 6MT is priced at $22,595 while CVT raises the cost to $23,595. The latter comes with a seven-speed manual mode and paddle shifters.
Standard features for this trim include heated front seats and exterior mirrors; and added functionalities for the windshield wiper such as de-icing and sound insulation. Customers also have the option to avail of more features such as a power moonroof and driver assistive technologies.
On the other hand, the Limited model, available only with CVT, has a starting price of $26,295. For this trim, standard features include an 8-inch infotainment system, 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless access, and a six-way power driver's seat, among others.
When it comes to safety, Subaru's EyeSight system is offered with Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, High Beam Assist and Reverse Automatic Braking.
All starting price figures will incur an additional $915 charge for destination and delivery.