2018 Subaru Forester Specs, Price Review: New Black Edition, Price List Announced

Subaru has officially announced the pricing of its highly anticipated 2018 Subaru Forester along with a sleek new Forester 2.5i Black Edition.

(Photo: Subaru)The 2018 Subaru Forester Black Edition.

The newly introduced model only available in the Premium trim will sport black-accented exterior features from the wheels and fog light accents to the badges, mirror caps and grille emblem.

On the inside, the 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Black Edition boasts black seat upholstery with simulated leather bolsters. The dashboard panels sport silver metallic and gloss black finishes.

There is also a splash of silver and chrome on the leather steering wheel as well. The shift knob and the door handles get the same trim as well.

Buyers can also get a 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Black Edition with Subaru's Lineartronic CVT made much better with paddle shifters, which was a feature exclusive to the turbocharged Forester.

Like all Premium models of the vehicle, it also comes with an X-Mode all-wheel drive, hill descent control, panoramic moonroof, automatic climate control, power driver's seat, a rear cargo tray, adaptive LED headlights and welcome lighting.

Priced at $1,150, this sleek Forester model also includes the All-Weather Package, which means buyers will get heated front seats and side mirrors as well as a windshield wiper de-icer.

Needless to say, the Black Edition 2018 Subaru Forester comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that should churn out 170 horsepower.

Truck Trend believes that the pricing for it is already a good deal difficult to pass up considering the All-Weather Package alone is worth $500 already.

As far as the pricing for the rest of the models goes, the 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i, which has no six-speed manual, can be purchased for $22,795.The Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium is at $25,695. With CVT, it goes up to $26,195.

The Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited, which adds silver dash trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel complemented by leather-trimmed upholstery, driver-side power lumbar support, blind spot monitoring and a power rear liftgate will cost buyers $29,395.

The priciest of them all is the Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring, which boasts larger wheels, integrated turn signals in the mirrors, keyless access, reverse automatic braking and automatic high beams, all for $33,090.

The 2018 Subaru Forester will hit the market this summer.