2018 Subaru Legacy Release Date, Specs News: Sportier Looks and Increased Ride Comfort for Updated Midsize Sedan

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Subaru has updated its midsize sedan and for the new model year, the Legacy has been given a sportier appearance, more technologies and also features increased ride comfort.

SubaruA promotional image for the 2018 Subaru Legacy.

According to the Japanese automaker, the 2018 Legacy benefits from revised front and rear styling. The front fascia comes with a wider hexagonal grille with a distinct wing element, C-shaped headlights and "Konoji" daytime light-emitting diode (LED) running lights. Meanwhile, the rear end of the sedan has a wider, more planted stance even though dimensions have not changed. There is also a new tailpipe design.

When it comes to the interior design, the 2018 Subaru Legacy uses high-quality materials to give the cabin a refined and premium ambiance. Aside from a new, sportier steering wheel, the midsize sedan also gains added multimedia capabilities via the 8-inch center console display. The infotainment system has a smartphone-like interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and navigation, among others.

The Legacy's chassis was also enhanced to not only deliver a smoother and more pleasurable driving experience but also a quieter cabin.

The 2018 Subaru Legacy will be available in four trims: Standard, Premium, Sport and Limited. In terms of powertrains, the midsize sedan will be available with the Legacy 2.5i, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder BOXER engine that delivers 175 horsepower, or the Legacy 3.6R, a 3.6-liter six-cylinder BOXER engine that produces 256 horsepower.

The standard Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) comes with manual mode and paddle shift control switches. It was also retuned for more responsive and smoother acceleration. The all-new Subaru Legacy also comes standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring.

Subaru also introduces new driver-assist features such as Steering Responsive LED Headlights and Reverse Automatic Braking. The Limited trim will be equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Vehicle Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The 2018 Subaru Legacy will debut at the Chicago Auto Show on Feb. 9 before going on sale in the summer. Pricing will be announced at a later date.