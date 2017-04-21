2018 Subaru WRX Release Date, Specs, Price News: Mildly Refreshed Sedan Priced From $27,855

Subaru has announced pricing information for the 2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI ahead of their arrival this spring. The sedan and its high-performance variant have undergone a mild refresh, resulting in a more aggressive design language as well as enhanced safety and comfort features.

(Photo: Subaru)A promotional image for the 2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI.

The 2018 Subaru WRX has a starting price of $26,995. It is powered by a 2.0-liter direct-injected turbocharged BOXER engine that delivers 268 horsepower. Standard components include a six-speed manual transmission (6MT), an all-wheel drive system and active torque vectoring.

The latest iteration of the WRX also comes in two other trims: Premium with 6MT ($29,295) or the Sport Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) with manual mode ($30,495); and Limited with 6MT ($31,595) or CVT ($32,795).

All trims benefit from a revised front fascia, specifically a larger lower grille opening. The suspension has also been optimized for better handling and ride comfort. Other new features include thicker glass to reduce outside noise, a larger infotainment system, heated exterior mirrors and 18-inch wheels.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Subaru WRX STI has a starting price of $36,095. It is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine that delivers 305 horsepower. It comes with racing-focused components such as multimode driver-controlled center differential symmetrical all-wheel drive, active torque vectoring and multimode vehicle dynamics control.

Improvements for the high-performance vehicle include a revised suspension, upgraded Brembo brakes and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The WRX STI is available as Limited — Wing for $40,895 and WRX STI with Low Profile Trunk Spoiler for $40,895. All models are equipped with 6MT.

Depending on the trim, the 2018 Subaru WRX is available with the automaker's suite of driver-assist safety features. For 2018, features include Auto Vehicle Hold and a new EyeSight Assist Monitor. Along with navigation, these technologies can be availed for $3,300.

All vehicle starting prices will come with an additional $860 charge for destination and delivery.