2018 Volkswagen Polo Release Date, Specs News: Sixth-Gen Compact Car Officially Unveiled

The 2018 Volkswagen Polo has been officially unveiled. The German automaker's sixth-generation compact car has been completely redesigned to have a modern design as well as more space for passengers and cargo.

VolkswagenA promotional image for the 2018 Volkswagen Polo.

Volkswagen unveiled the 2018 Polo at a media event in Berlin over the weekend. The compact car follows five other generations and different versions that have sold a combined 16 million units worldwide. Now, the sixth-generation model aims to build upon this success with a sportier and more alluring design language.

"The Polo is a young, fresh car. It combines charisma with strong technology. No other car offers so much space for its size. This makes our Polo the number one compact car, and it will remain number one," said Dr. Herbert Diess, chairman of the board at Volkswagen.

The all-new five-door Polo was built using the MQB architecture, which makes it 3.7 inches longer than its predecessor. This translates to a more spacious cabin as well as a 25 percent larger boot space.

The 2018 Volkswagen Polo will be available in the following trims: Trendline, Comfortline, Highline, Polo Beats and Polo GTI. It will also be available with nine different powertrains, with petrol and diesel versions ranging from 65 to 150 horsepower. Meanwhile, the Polo GTI will have a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 197 horsepower.

Standard features of the base Trendline include LED daytime running lights, a speed limiter, Front Assist, City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring.

Meanwhile, innovative driver assistive systems like Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Traffic Alert, Park Assist and Keyless Access can be availed by customers. In terms of technologies, the all-new Polo is available with the Active Info Display and an infotainment system ranging from 6.5 to 8 inches.

Volkswagen also allows customers to personalize the 2018 Polo with 14 new exterior colors, 12 wheel designs ranging from 14 to 18 inches and with different color options as well as 11 seat covers, among others.

The 2018 Volkswagen Polo is scheduled to arrive in Europe later this year. Unfortunately, there are no plans for a U.S. release.