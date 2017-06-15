2018 Volkswagen Polo Release Date, Specs News: Supermini Teased Ahead of June 16 Debut

Volkswagen has released teasers for the 2018 Polo ahead of its official debut this Friday, June 16.

VolkswagenA teaser image for the 2018 Volkswagen Polo.

Given that the current Polo has remained unchanged since 2009, car enthusiasts are highly anticipating the sixth-generation model. Though the German automaker has not revealed specific information about the forthcoming supermini car, the teaser image released previews its five-door hatchback body style. It also showcases a striking orange exterior paint color and hints at the vehicle's alloy wheels.

Alongside the promotional photo, Volkswagen has said that the new Polo will have a captivating design and increased cabin space. Moreover, there will be more technologies for the infotainment and driver assistance systems.

"This Volkswagen can immediately be made out as the original of its class, but also as a completely new generation. A Polo with an expressive design which makes the compact sportier, cleaner and unique within the brand range. This is a car that fits in perfectly with our times — both visually and technologically," said Klaus Bischoff, head of design at Volkswagen.

The German automaker further hinted that the newest iteration of the best-selling Polo will make a confident and emotional impression when it finally arrives on roads.

According to Auto Express, the 2018 Polo will be built using Volkswagen's MQB A0 platform. It will be equipped with a variety of 1.0-liter engines, with power ratings ranging from 64 horsepower to 113 horsepower. The range-topping Polo GTI, on the other hand, is expected to produce as much as 200 horsepower. Spy shots also hint at an overhauled front fascia, specifically with the front bumper and headlights.

The 2018 Volkswagen Polo will be unveiled at a media event in Berlin on Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m. CEST/ 5 a.m. EDT. It will be streamed live, so car enthusiasts will be able to watch the unveiling here.

Meanwhile, the sixth-generation subcompact hatchback will make its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September. It is then expected to arrive at U.S. dealers in early 2018.