2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Release Date, Specs, Price News: Compact Crossover Available This Summer for $23,345

Volkswagen has released pricing information for the 2018 Tiguan. The all-new compact crossover comes with a starting price of $25,345.

VolkswagenA promotional image for the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan.

The latest iteration of the Tiguan was built using Volkswagen's MQB architecture platform. Compared to the previous generation, the compact crossover is 10.6 inches longer, which translates to 58 percent more cargo space. Moreover, third-row seating also comes standard for the front-wheel drive models and is optional on the all-wheel drive models.

The base 2018 Tiguan S model is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder TSI engine that delivers 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Customers can opt for the 4Motion with Active Control all-wheel drive system for an $1,300. It allows the compact crossover to handle a variety of terrains and road conditions.

Meanwhile, standard features include 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, halogen headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, a rearview camera, heated side mirrors and black roof rails. Inside the cabin, there is cloth seating with a Rhombus pattern, six speakers and a 6.5-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.

For added features, customers can choose the Tiguan SE model with a front-wheel drive (FWD) system ($29,080) or the 4Motion all-wheel drive system ($30,380). This trim comes with an 8-inch infotainment system, keyless access, automatic dual-zone climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, among others.

The Tiguan SEL FWD model is priced at $32,550 while the 4Motion model costs $33,850. It builds on the previous trim and adds 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, a power liftgate, remote start, silver roof rails, a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting.

The range-topping model is the Tiguan SEL Premium ($36,250). Standard features include 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, LED headlights with an adaptive front-lighting system, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding door mirrors, a heated steering wheel, a cargo cover and a 12.3-inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit display. The 4Motion model is priced at $37,550.

As for the driver assistance technologies, the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is available with Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitoring, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Assist.

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan will be available to purchase at U.S. dealers this summer.

On top of the starting price figures, there will be a $900 charge for destination.