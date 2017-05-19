2018 Volvo XC60 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Luxury Crossover Available This Fall for $41,500

Volvo has announced pricing for the 2018 XC60. The second-generation mid-size luxury SUV comes with completely overhauled design and components but has a lower starting price compared to last year's iteration.

VolvoA promotional image for the 2018 Volvo XC60.

The 2018 Volvo XC60 is offered with three powertrain options. The T5, which is priced at $41,500, is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Meanwhile, the T6, with a starting price of $44,900, comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder engine that produces 316 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

The T8 comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain which consists of a 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor. The total power output is 400 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. It is priced at $52,900.

All three models come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. Furthermore, each engine option is also available in three trims — the base Momentum, the midrange R-Line ($3,300) and the premium Inscription ($3,800). There will be an additional $995 charge for destination and handling.

The 2018 XC60 features Volvo's current design language, which was first seen in the 2018 XC90. It has an athletic, expressive appearance. The luxury crossover's long hood, muscular wheel arches and short overhangs also give it a commanding presence when on the road.

Inside the cabin, the XC60 embodies true Scandinavian design with high-quality design and details such as driftwood finishes and hand-stitched leather. The vehicle also comes with the latest technology that Volvo has to offer.

When it comes to safety, standard features include Lane Keeping Aid; Intellisafe City Safety System, which includes pedestrian, cyclist, vehicle and large animal detection as well as automatic emergency braking; Oncoming Lane Mitigation, which prevents head-on collisions; and Blind Spot Information System with Steer Assist, which prevents drivers from crashing into other vehicles when changing lanes.

Customers can also opt for Pilot Assist for semi-autonomous driving on clearly marked roads with speeds of up to 80 miles per hour (mph).

The 2018 Volvo XC60 is now available to order with first deliveries commencing in the fall.