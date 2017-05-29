2019 BMW Z4 Release Date, Specs News: Concept That Previews Roadster to Head to Pebble Beach in August

BMW will be introducing a concept vehicle that previews the all-new Z4 roadster at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in California this August.

BMWA promotional image for the current-generation BMW Z4. A preview of its successor will be unveiled this August.

According to AutoCar, the Z4 Concept will preview the open-top roadster, codenamed G29, which is believed to be in the final stages of development. Though there were rumors that the upcoming vehicle would be called Z5, the publication noted that this wouldn't actually fit the automaker's naming strategy. Also, so far, all internal correspondence relating to the G29 project have referred to the vehicle as the Z4.

The BMW Z4 is being developed in collaboration with Toyota, which will produce a coupe version to be released under the iconic Supra badge.

Though not a lot of details have been revealed at this time, prototypes of both the Z4 and the Supra have been spotted testing on Austrian roads.

Despite being heavily camouflaged, spy shots have revealed that the upcoming roadster will be available with a six-speed manual transmission. In terms of design, the Z4 appears to retain the classic styling of its predecessor, which ceased production in June 2016

According to BMWBLOG, the production version of the Z4 roadster is expected to come with a range of 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines as well as 3.0-liter six-cylinder options. The entry-level model will most likely deliver 200 horsepower while the M Performance version could have as much as 340 horsepower.

There are also rumors that the automaker might make use of a hybrid powertrain with an all-wheel drive system.

To see the BMW Z4 Concept, enthusiasts should be sure to check out the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, which is scheduled to take place from Aug. 16 to 20. Meanwhile, the third-generation Z4 is expected to go on sale in late 2018, just a few months after the BMW 8 Series.